Charleston Southern dispatches Hampton 35-5 behind Chambers

Bucs pick up first Big South win of the season in blowout over Hampton.
Bucs pick up first Big South win of the season in blowout over Hampton.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw for 357 yards and four scores and Charleston scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and went on to beat Hampton 35-5 on Saturday.

Chambers broke it open throwing a 45-yard touchdown pass to Kale Anderson on the Buccaneers’ (2-3, 1-2 Big South Conference) first drive of the second half for a 21-3 lead.

Chambers concluded a five-play, 98-yard drive with a 19-yard scoring pass to Ja’Rell Smith with 7:15 left in the third quarter.

Cayden Jordan caught six passes for 152 yards for Charleston Southern.

Jett Duffey threw for 107 yards for Hampton (2-4, 0-2).

