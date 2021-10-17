SC Lottery
Coast Guard: 1,200-foot ship dragged California oil pipeline

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct 7, 2021 file photo, Workers in protective suits clean the...
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct 7, 2021 file photo, Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif. California's uneasy relationship with the oil industry is being tested again by the latest spill to foul beaches and kill birds and fish off Orange County. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)(Ringo H.W. Chiu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Investigators believe a massive cargo ship dragging anchor in rough seas caught an underwater oil pipeline and pulled it across the seafloor, months before a leak from the line fouled the Southern California coastline.

A team of federal investigators trying to chase down the cause of the spill boarded the Panama-registered MSC DANIT just hours after it arrived this weekend off the Port of Long Beach.

That’s the same area where the leak was discovered in early October.

During a prior visit by the ship during a heavy storm in January, investigators believe its anchor dragged for an unknown distance before striking the 16-inch steel pipe.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

