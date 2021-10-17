Coroner identifies victim in Lady’s Island shooting

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office on Sunday identified a 47-year-old man killed in a shooting on Lady’s Island Saturday.

Laventis Cohen was identified as the victim in Saturday’s shooting on Brickyard Point Road North, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office said.

A forensic autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Brickyard Point Road North late Saturday afternoon and found the man dead as a result of a gunshot wound or wounds.

Authorities say no one has been charged in the incident and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J.D. Tunis at 843-255-3426 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-111.

