Deputies investigating deadly Lady’s Island shooting

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death at home on Lady’s Island.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death at home on Lady’s Island.

Deputies responded to the shooting at a home on Brickyard Point Road North late Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say when they arrived they found a man dead inside of the residence as a result of a gunshot wound or wounds.

Investigators were on the scene processing evidence and interviewing witnesses. A person of interest was located at the scene, authorities said.

Deputies say no one has been charged in the incident, but there is no public safety threat at this time.

