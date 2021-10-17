Feeling more like fall today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is moving away from the Lowcountry, behind it breezy and cool with low humidity. Highs will be in the low 70s this afternoon with a northerly breeze and plenty of sunshine. We’ll stay dry through most of the week, but warmer temperatures will arrive by the middle of the week. Highs will return to near 80 degrees by the middle to the end of the week with a slight chance of a shower by Friday.

TODAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 72, Low 49.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 73, Low 51.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 77, Low 54.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79, Low 59.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 81, Low 63.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 81, Low 60.

