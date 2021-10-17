SC Lottery
Fields, big-play defense lead SC State past Morgan State

Corey Fields Jr. passed for three touchdowns and South Carolina State had two defensive scores in a 37-14 victory over Morgan State on Saturday.(Larry Hardy)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields Jr. passed for three touchdowns and South Carolina State had two defensive scores in a 37-14 victory over Morgan State on Saturday.

Fields’ touchdowns were 18 yards to Will Vereen, 54 yards to Shaquan Davis and 31 yards to Richard Bailey.

The Bulldogs’ Zafir Kelly returned a blocked field goal 90 yards for a touchdown and Jablonski Green returned an interception 7 yards for the game’s final score.

Fields was 19-of-44 passing for 258 yards as the Bulldogs won their Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener and improved to 2-4 overall.

For the Bears (0-6, 0-2), Alfonzo Graham had 74 yards rushing and scored on a 40-yard run. Neil Boudreau was 10-of-26 passing for 122 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

