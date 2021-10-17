SC Lottery
Georgetown County man reported missing, sheriff’s office says

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Georgetown are searching for a 29-year-old man whose family reported him missing.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Devante Dequan Grant, of rural Georgetown, was last known to be in the West Andrews area. They did not say how long Grant has been missing.

Devante Dequan Grant.
Devante Dequan Grant.(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Grant is five-foot-eight and weighs 128 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5101.

