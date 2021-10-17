SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Jury selection to begin for trial of 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery

From left: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan
From left: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan(WRDW)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury selection begins Monday morning in the trial for three men charged for the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan all face nine charges, which include malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Three months after Arbery’s death, an attorney leaked the graphic video of Arbery’s killing. The video went viral and drew national attention.

All three suspects have pleaded not guilty in the case and have said that they pursued Arbery because they thought he was a burglar.

LINK >>> Ahmaud Arbery Case

All three suspects have also been indicted on federal hate crime charges.

According to the Department of Justice, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were indicted in April by a federal grand jury. Counts One and Two of the indictment allege “that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.”

Separately from the hate crime charges, all three were indicted on attempted kidnapping charges. The McMichaels were also indicted on separate counts of using firearms during a crime.

All three have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. Please click here to read the indictment documents.

The federal trial is scheduled to begin in February 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Henderson died following a fire Thursday in Rock Hill.
‘I’ve never seen nothing like that’: Bond denied for Rock Hill mother charged in house fire that led to infant’s death
Alex Murdaugh was booked on Saturday into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the South...
SLED releases Alex Murdaugh arrest warrants
.
Driver dies in overnight crash on I-95
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Charles Towne Landing (Source:southcarolinaparks.com)
Archeologists show lot from 1671 at Charles Towne Landing

Latest News

Over four hundred people came to the Cross Community Center Sunday to receive supplies from...
Jean’s Angels gives away over $200,000 worth of supplies
Officials in Georgetown say a 29-year-old man whose family reported him missing was found safe.
Missing Georgetown County man found safe
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office on Sunday identified a 47-year-old man killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim in Lady’s Island shooting
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95