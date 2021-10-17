SC Lottery
Lowcountry woman donates ‘blessing bags’ to the homeless

Blessing Bag Project Coordinator Danielle Denk fills up bags for the homeless in Moncks Corner.
Blessing Bag Project Coordinator Danielle Denk fills up bags for the homeless in Moncks Corner.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bonneau woman saw a need for supplies in the homeless community and decided to take things into her own hands by starting a non-profit dedicated to giving clothes, food, and other items to those who need it most.

Danielle Denk was a single mother who wanted to help the homeless in the community.

She decided to start making bags full of necessities- like toiletries, bottled water, toilet paper, and shelf-stable meals.  Denk and her kids went out and found homeless people on the side of the street and gave them what she calls “blessing bags.”

“It’s so impersonal to just hand somebody money and walk away,” Denk said.

People started donating, and now the Blessing Bag Project has a trailer full of supplies. From tarps and tents to clothing and bedding items.

On the third Saturday of every month, Denk and around twenty volunteers drive to every tent city they can find from Moncks Corner to Charleston to give out supplies, blessing bags, and a hot meal. Today, they started at the parking lot of a Walmart in Moncks Corner.

“A lot of people like to spend Saturday evenings going to games or spending time with their family so for them to make that sacrifice and come is already a huge contribution,” Denk said.

Volunteer Amy Campbell says the pandemic made it often difficult for the homeless to get the supplies they needed.

“It’s been really helpful for us to be able to load it up and go out and find them where they are,” Campbell said.

Campbell says what they’re giving is more than just material.

“We’re in-depth talking about things and praying with them and helping through other stuff that may be the reason why they’re in the situation that they’re in,” Campbell said.

The Blessing Bag Project is now looking ahead to colder weather. They’re accepting donations for coats and warm weather gear.

Anyone wishing to donate items or who are in need of items can go to Pointe North Church in Moncks Corner.

