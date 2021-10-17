Luxury car dealership proposed at former West Ashley fire station site

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Design Review Board on Monday is set to consider conceptual approval of a proposal to build a luxury car dealership at the site of a former fire station in West Ashley.

Plans submitted by Baker Motor Company ahead of Monday’s meeting call for a two-story Alfa Romeo, Maserati and Rolls Royce dealership on the site at the corner of Savannah Highway and Markfield Drive.

The 1.25-acre site is currently home to a pre-owned vehicle dealership and also includes the land that once contained the former Fire Station 11, which moved to a new location about a mile down Savannah Highway in August after more than three years of construction. The former fire station building was torn down following the move.

The dealership would be built near the edge of the site close to Markfield Drive, with the former fire station’s lot being dedicated to parking. An existing building near the back of the property and a building pad at the front of the site would be removed.

Plans submitted ahead of the Oct. 18, 2021 meeting of Charleston's Design Review Board call for the construction of a two-story luxury vehicle dealership at the site of a former city fire station. (Source: City of Charleston)

Plans for the 11,240-square-foot dealership include two floors of showroom space with a glass car elevator to move vehicles.

Baker currently operates several nearby dealerships, including existing Alfa Romeo, Maserati and Rolls Royce dealerships at 1501 Savannah Highway.

