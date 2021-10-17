SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf

New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in the overnight hours Saturday into early Sunday morning (Oct. 17).(New Orleans Fire Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A spectacular two-alarm blaze overnight engulfed the city’s Old Market Street Wharf, the New Orleans Fire Department said Sunday (Oct. 17).

Whipped by strong, gusty winds, the fire at its peak spread up-river the length of nearly four city blocks, from Market Street almost to the current wharf’s entrance at Felicity Street. The NOFD dispatched 16 units with 41 firefighters to battle the raging fire and keep it from reaching the current wharf facility.

Capt. Edwin Holmes, the NOFD’s spokesman, said at 2:15 a.m. that firefighters expected to be on the scene for several more hours as they worked to gain control. The fire first was reported Saturday night at 11:01 p.m.

Holmes said the first firefighters arrived on scene at 11:13 p.m. They sounded a second alarm 19 minutes later, requesting more units after realizing the scope of the fast-moving fire.

The cause of the fire will be investigated after it is brought under control, Holmes said. He described the fire as engulfing old creosote-soaked pilings and heavy timber members, which he said are difficult to ignite but “very hard to extinguish once lit.”

No injuries have been reported in connection to the fire, Holmes said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Henderson died following a fire Thursday in Rock Hill.
‘I’ve never seen nothing like that’: Bond denied for Rock Hill mother charged in house fire that led to infant’s death
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Football
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 8
.
Driver dies in overnight crash on I-95
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Generic image of crash scene
Florida man struck, killed by North Myrtle Beach police vehicle on Highway 17
Jamie Lee Pickett
1 charged, another hurt after shooting at Myrtle Beach resort
Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Ex-boyfriend charged after body of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.
Plans submitted ahead of the Oct. 18, 2021 meeting of Charleston's Design Review Board call for...
Luxury car dealership proposed at former West Ashley fire station site