SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Arkansas officer

A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.
A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say that three people are dead after an incident in which an officer fired his weapon while defending himself from a knife attack.

Police provided little information on what happened, including how the people died or what led up to the officer firing his gun.

Police did not say whether any of the people who died were shot by the officer or whether they might have been stabbed.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in Fort Smith.

A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.

Arkansas State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Henderson died following a fire Thursday in Rock Hill.
‘I’ve never seen nothing like that’: Bond denied for Rock Hill mother charged in house fire that led to infant’s death
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
.
Driver dies in overnight crash on I-95
Football
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 8
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI...
Arrest made in shooting near high school football game that left multiple hurt, reports say
Devante Dequan Grant.
Georgetown County man reported missing, sheriff’s office says
FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's...
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital