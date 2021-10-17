SLED releases Alex Murdaugh arrest warrants

SC Lottery
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh was booked on Saturday into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

Murdaugh was arrested on Thursday in Florida on two felony counts of obtaining property under false pretense. The charges stem from SLED’s investigation into misappropriated settlement funds in the death of Murdaugh’s long-time housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Affidavits released Saturday state Murdaugh “coordinated with Ms. Satterfield’s family to sue himself in order to seek an insurance settlement with the stated intent to the proceeds to the Satterfield family to pay for funeral expenses and monetary compensation for Satterfield’s children.”

Murdaugh recommended the family hire Cory Fleming to represent them and Fleming brokered insurance settlements totaling more than $4 million, with more than $2 million designated for the Satterfield family, an affidavit states.

According to affidavits, the Satterfield family were never notified of the settlements, nor did they receive the settlements. Instead, checks totaling more than $3 million were written by Fleming to a bank account owned by Murdaugh titled “Forge” that was used to “facilitate and conceal his misappropriation of the funds in question,” affidavits state.

The state Attorney General’s Office says Murdaugh’s bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

