Alex Murdaugh set to face magistrate Tuesday on felony charges

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is expected to face a bond hearing Tuesday before a magistrate judge in Richland County.

The 53-year-old Lowcountry attorney is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. Investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say the charges stem from their investigation into misappropriated settlement funds in the death of Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

Affidavits released Saturday state Murdaugh “coordinated with Ms. Satterfield’s family to sue himself in order to seek an insurance settlement with the stated intent to the proceeds to the Satterfield family to pay for funeral expenses and monetary compensation for Satterfield’s children.”

Murdaugh recommended the family hire Cory Fleming to represent them and Fleming brokered insurance settlements totaling more than $4 million, with more than $2 million designated for the Satterfield family, an affidavit states.

The state Attorney General’s Office says Murdaugh’s bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

