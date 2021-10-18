Arbery family and Brunswick community come together ahead of jury selection in upcoming trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday, the Arbery family and Brunswick community came together at the Glynn County Courthouse and at Amaud Arbery’s mural in downtown Brunswick. Family members shared their hopes for the upcoming trial and say they want justice for Arbery.

“We want the right people to see that this was wrong,” said Arbery’s father Marcus Arbery Sr. “No matter how they try to tarnish my boy’s name, he didn’t do no wrong. He was out for his jog.”

Family, friends and the community of Brunswick are coming together before jury selection begins.

“They have to make this right so this world can go forward,” said Arbery Sr. “You got people who didn’t even know my son but when they saw what happened to him, they’ve been here because they know it was wrong.”

One group gathered in front of a mural at the corner of Albany and G Streets and another came together just down the road at the Glynn County Courthouse.

“Through this all, we’ve been keeping God first,” said Amhaud’s Aunt Thea Brooks. “He’s been in the midst. He’s been keeping our hearts and keeping our minds. And keeping us able to run this race for Ahmaud.”

All of them say they hope and pray justice will prevail at the end.

“We’re just ready to get inside,” said Brooks. “Get our eyes on what’s going and get this case behind us and prayerfully get the verdict we’re wishing for and that’s ‘guilty on all charges’.”

Jury duty notices have been mailed to 1,000 people in Georgia for the approaching trial. The Glynn County Superior Court Clerk says 600 people have been ordered to report Monday, October 18th when jury selection begins. If that’s not enough to select a final jury, another 400 are on standby to show up a week later.

Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan all face nine charges: malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

They will also face a separate trial in February for federal hate crime charges. They have pleaded not guilty in both cases and say they pursued Arbery because they thought he was a burglar.

