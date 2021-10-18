Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office releases dash cam video of fatal deputy-involved shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have released dash camera video of a fatal deputy-involved shooting that happened in West Ashley.

The video shows deputies responding to a home on Mona Avenue where authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire in which 47-year-old Jason Husted died after being wounded by Deputy Nicholas Vecchione.

Last week, Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that Vecchione’s use of deadly force was “reasonable, appropriate and lawful.”

“The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was pleased to learn of Solicitor Scarlett Wilson’s decision that Deputy Nicholas Vecchione’s use of force on Sept. 18, 2021, was justified,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released on Monday afternoon.

Vecchione is on paid administrative leave, and the sheriff’s office says he will return as soon as he’s medically cleared through normal evaluation protocol.

“The sheriff’s office is relieved that no neighbors or law enforcement were hurt during this volatile incident,” CCSO officials said.

The sheriff’s office released three videos which included a timeline of the events including responding deputies being fired at and finding cover, and the announcement that the suspect was down.

Sheriff’s office incident report

In a sheriff’s office incident report, deputies said the incident began at approximately 7:21 a.m. on Sept. 18 when they responded to reports of shots fired on Mona Avenue. Multiple residents called 911 to report someone firing a gun.

Investigators say the gunfire damaged multiple houses and vehicles in the area. A report by the sheriff’s office states that once deputies arrived on the scene, there was an exchange of gunfire with one of the Husted’s rounds striking a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

“A deputy discharged his weapon, striking and incapacitating the subject,” Capt. Roger Antonio said. “The subject was transported to a hospital and was soon pronounced dead.”

No deputies or residents were injured by the gunfire, Antonio said.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said, Husted fired his weapon toward Vecchione’s location, and Vecchione returned fire. The initial shot, she said, did not strike Husted. After Husted fired his weapon again, however, Vecchione again returned fire and one shot did strike Husted in the upper torso, knocking him to the ground, Wilson wrote.

Wilson said body cameras showed another deputy removing the Beretta 9mm Husted was still holding in his hand and that deputies found two pistol magazines in Husted’s front pants pocket. Deputies attempted to provide medical aid to Husted until EMS arrived,

Wilson said. Husted later died from the injury.

“Deputy Vecchione was the only law enforcement officer on scene who fired a weapon and he only fired three times,” Wilson wrote. “All the other audible gunshots heard in the footage were fired by Husted. This is substantiated by the multiple 911 callers who witnessed Husted firing his weapon in the front and back yards of the [Mona Avenue home] before and after officers arrived at the scene.”

Investigators recovered multiple 9mm cartridge casings from the front driveway and back yard and three Winchester .223 REM caliber cartridges fired by Vecchione, Wilson wrote.

Wilson said it was “abundantly clear” that Vecchione and the other law enforcement officers on the scene, a family member Husted reportedly was holding hostage and neighbors were in “actual and imminent danger of death and/or great bodily harm from Husted’s behavior.”

“It is apparent that Husted fired multiple shots at and into occupied homes and fired multiple times at responding officers before Deputy Vecchione returned fire,” Wilson wrote. “The use of deadly force by Deputy Vecchione was reasonable, appropriate and lawful in response to the unlawful actions of Jason Husted.”

Vecchione has been with the sheriff’s office since May 12, 2017.

Authorities said Deputy Nicholas Vecchione was involved in Saturday’s shooting. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

