Classroom Champions: Colleton teacher wants technology tools for deaf, hard of hearing students

A Colleton teacher wants technology tools for her deaf and hard of hearing students.(Christi Noffsinger)
By Aisha Tyler
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First year Colleton County teacher Christi Noffsinger spends her days as an itinerant teacher. She travels around to three elementary schools in addition to Colleton middle and high school’s within her district.

She teaches 15 students who are deaf and hard of hearing, and her kids range from first grade to twelfth grade.

She says she helps her students with their individual needs and goals how to be successful in and out of the classroom.

“I just want my students to be successful. I’m here to help them grow and achieve greatness, so I’m really excited,” Noffsinger said.

Noffsinger says all of her students benefit from the one-on-one aspect of her daily sessions because she understands how their hearing loss affects their daily life especially at school. She says her goal as their teacher is to present them with tools for self-advocacy.

For her donors choose project, Noffsinger is asking for an educational tablet and pen. She says the donations to this project will be used by the students to improve their knowledge of technology.

Noffsinger says in order to equip themselves with the tools they will need in the real world like ordering at a restaurant or at the grocery store.

“I would carry it around from school to school and take it so they would know how to get on programs and apps and use it. I would be thrilled to continue this year with the tablet, and if my project was funded I would be ecstatic,” Noffsinger said.

Noffsinger says having this technology will allow her deaf and hard of hearing students to branch out from their usual educational shell. She says it will allow them to be able to communicate in ways they have never been able to communicate before.

Her donors choose project entitled “Technology Tools” still needs $468.

You can help get this project fully funded for these Colleton County students by becoming a classroom champion right now and by clicking here. All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

