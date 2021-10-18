SC Lottery
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, discussing the diplomatic aspects of the previous week's terrorist attacks. Powell has died Monday due to complications from COVID-19, his family reported.(Hillery Smith Garrison | AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. He was 84.

In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

Powell was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

But his reputation also suffered a painful setback when, in 2003, Powell went before the U.N. Security Council and made the case for U.S. war against Iraq. He cited faulty information claiming Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction. Iraq’s claims that it had not represented “a web of lies,” he told the world body.

