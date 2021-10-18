Coolest temps in nearly 6 months!
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is settling in across the Southeast bringing sunny and cool weather to start out the new work and school week.
TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 81.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.
