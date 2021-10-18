Cops: N. Charleston man fires gun at gas station then headbutts medic in the face

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a North Charleston man accused of firing a gun at a gas station then headbutting a medic in the face.

Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department arrested 35-year-old Michael Lee Walden on Sunday. He faces several charges including discharging a firearm, public drunkenness and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The incident started when police investigated a report of a man, later identified as Walden, armed with a weapon at an apartment complex in Goose Creek which led investigators to a gas station on North Main Street near Summerville where witnesses reported that Walden fired a gun at the business.

GCPD officials said when Walden was transported to the hospital he headbutted a medic in the face.

Investigation began at Goose Creek apartment complex

The investigation began late Saturday night when officers responded to the Bellary Flats apartment complex on Eagle Hall Landing for a possible armed person who was creating a disturbance on the property. Officers say they then learned that the suspect, later identified as Walden, left the complex and fired a gun at the Refuel gas station on North Main Street.

A responding officer said he then went to the rear of the East Bay Deli where two other officers had Walden at gunpoint who began to stand up and run from officers.

The officers then pursued him on foot and captured him.

According to police, officers found a 9mm handgun in Walden’s front pocket, and a witness also identified Walden as the person who shot at the gas station. A police report states that video surveillance also showed Walden getting into an argument with a customer at the business, putting a gun on the counter as he was buying two beers, then putting the weapon in his pants and leaving.

The incident report states that when Walden arrived at the hospital to get treatment for an injury above his eye, Walden headbutted one of the medical personnel in the face, refused to give information to staff and was uncooperative.

GCPD officials said Walden felt like no one was listening to him about his medical issues and said he was being threatened.

After Walden was treated, a police officer transported him to jail and said Walden became combative in his patrol car and started hitting his head on the window of the back seat. According to police, Walden had to be transported back to the hospital for medical care which included getting stitches and his medication.

