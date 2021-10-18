Driver injured following shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives are investigating after a driver was shot in North Charleston Monday night.

It happened at 5:23 p.m. on Palmetto Commerce Parkway near Weber Boulevard where officers responded to someone being shot.

The victim told investigators that he was driving when the suspect pulled up to him and fired at him. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“NCPD Detectives are currently investigating,” police said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

