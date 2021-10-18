SC Lottery
Food, entertainment, and public gathering place proposed for Mount Pleasant

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant’s economic development committee is considering plans for a new public gathering space that would feature small businesses and different places to eat.

Economic Development Chair Kathy Landing says this project is still in the early phases, but it would be modeled after a concept in Greenville called Gather Greenville.

This would be called Gather Mount Pleasant and would be located on Midtown Avenue right across from MUSC Midtown in Mount Pleasant and off of Hungry Neck Boulevard.

Four Oak Property Group presented plans to the economic development committee in early October showing ideas for the area. It includes a unique indoor/outdoor area with different food options. Landing says it would be a more casual setting, kind of like an outdoor food court.

Plans also suggest it would be family and dog friendly, feature local small businesses, shops with local crafts, and host outdoor live music.

“It’s very exciting to have something that will offer something for all those folks living out in the Midtown area,” Landing said.

The Gather Greenville space features vendors operating out of repurposed shipping containers.

READ MORE: Click here to see the full presentation shown to the town’s economic development committee.

The conceptual plan shows 117 new parking spaces planned for the site.

The property group estimates the potential economic impact would be more than $30 million, it would bring hundreds of temporary construction jobs, up to 50 resident small businesses, and 50 to 70 new permanent jobs.

There’s no word yet on when the Gather Mount Pleasant Project could break ground. However, Landing says Gather Greenville opened about a year and a half ago and has done really well, so the developers are very encouraged to open one in Mount Pleasant.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

