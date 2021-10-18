SC Lottery
George Floyd attorney to hold presser demanding charges against deputies in Sutherland death

A Civil Rights attorney whose clients include George Floyd’s family is set to hold a news...
A Civil Rights attorney whose clients include George Floyd’s family is set to hold a news conference demanding criminal charges be filed against two Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies in connection to the death of Jamal Sutherland.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Civil Rights attorney whose clients include George Floyd’s family is set to hold a news conference demanding criminal charges be filed against two former Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies in connection to the death of Jamal Sutherland.

Attorney Ben Crump will be holding the press conference on Tuesday at noon outside the office of Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.

Wilson announced in July that her office would not file charges against Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle.

“His death raises questions about how people with a mental illness receive treatment within the criminal justice system and what alternative strategies could have saved Sutherland’s life,” Crump said.

Wilson said Sutherland’s death was wrong and that it should not have happened. But she said she could not bring criminal charges against the former deputies because she would not be able to prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt.

