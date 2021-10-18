In-person absentee voting begins in Charleston, Dorchester Counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In-person absentee voting begins Monday in parts of the Lowcountry for upcoming municipal elections.

In Charleston County, eligible voters can cast their ballot from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Board of Elections Office on Headquarters Road in North Charleston.

Charleston County also plans to have satellite voting events throughout October. The first of those will run Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the James Island Rec Center.

In Dorchester County, voters will be able to cast in-person absentee ballots at the Rollings Edwards Community Center in Summerville through Oct. 29. Hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

