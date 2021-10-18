SC Lottery
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 5)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts...
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Started in a 20-9 loss to the Bears

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 1 catch for 13 yards in a 17-10 win over the 49ers. The Summerville alum has 16 catches for 261 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 3 tackles in a 20-9 win over the Raiders. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 15 tackles, 3 TFL’s and 4.5 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 3 tackles and 1 pass deflection in 26-17 loss to the Rams. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 6 tackles and 2 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 26-17 loss to the Rams

Zack Bailey, OL, Minnesota Vikings - Practice squad

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Did not have a tackle in a 17-10 loss to the Cardinals. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 21-18 win over Carolina

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 44-20 win over the Giants

VIDEO: Fields, big-play defense lead SC State past Morgan State