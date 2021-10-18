Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 5)

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Started in a 20-9 loss to the Bears

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 1 catch for 13 yards in a 17-10 win over the 49ers. The Summerville alum has 16 catches for 261 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 3 tackles in a 20-9 win over the Raiders. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 15 tackles, 3 TFL’s and 4.5 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 3 tackles and 1 pass deflection in 26-17 loss to the Rams. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 6 tackles and 2 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 26-17 loss to the Rams

Zack Bailey, OL, Minnesota Vikings - Practice squad

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Did not have a tackle in a 17-10 loss to the Cardinals. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 21-18 win over Carolina

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 44-20 win over the Giants