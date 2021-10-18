SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Rosters named for Touchstone Energy North-South Bowl

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thirteen players from Lowcountry schools have been selected to play in the Touchstone Energy Bowl North-South game officials announced on Monday afternoon.

Ft. Dorchester, West Ashley and Goose Creek led the way with two players selected each.

Headlining the group are a trio of the best running backs in the state. Goose Creek’s Demetri Simmons, Hanahan’s Josh Shaw and West Ashley’s Jahleel Porter.

Ft. Dorchester, ranked 2nd in the state among 5-A schools and still undefeated at 7-0 have defensive lineman Devin Gaddis and DJ Watson heading to the game. The Patriots will face West Ashley on Friday for the Region 8 championship and the Wildcats have their own duo selected as LB Caleb Edwards joins Porter on the South roster.

Goose Creek who won the Region 7 title last week have OL Jayden Johnson joining Simmons on the team.

Also being selected, Cane Bay defensive back Kaleb Frost, Timberland defensive back Roman Wadford, Oceanside offensive lineman Jacob Ashley, Ashley Ridge defensive lineman Nick Downing, Demarco Gadsden and offensive lineman from Berkeley and Summerville defensive lineman Carnell Jones.

The Touchstone Energy Cooperative Bowl will be played December 11th in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Alex Murdaugh was booked on Saturday into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the South...
SLED releases Alex Murdaugh arrest warrants
Plans submitted ahead of the Oct. 18, 2021 meeting of Charleston's Design Review Board call for...
Luxury car dealership proposed at former West Ashley fire station site
Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Ex-boyfriend charged after body of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts...
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 5)
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario is congratulated by teammates after hitting the game winning RBI...
Late-night magic: Braves beat Dodgers 5-4, lead NLCS 2-0
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) makes the game-winning catch against Carolina...
Cousins throws TD pass in OT; Vikings beat Panthers 34-28
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley runs past Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols (55)...
Riley’s game-winning single in 9th lifts Braves past Dodgers