Rosters named for Touchstone Energy North-South Bowl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thirteen players from Lowcountry schools have been selected to play in the Touchstone Energy Bowl North-South game officials announced on Monday afternoon.

Ft. Dorchester, West Ashley and Goose Creek led the way with two players selected each.

Headlining the group are a trio of the best running backs in the state. Goose Creek’s Demetri Simmons, Hanahan’s Josh Shaw and West Ashley’s Jahleel Porter.

Ft. Dorchester, ranked 2nd in the state among 5-A schools and still undefeated at 7-0 have defensive lineman Devin Gaddis and DJ Watson heading to the game. The Patriots will face West Ashley on Friday for the Region 8 championship and the Wildcats have their own duo selected as LB Caleb Edwards joins Porter on the South roster.

Goose Creek who won the Region 7 title last week have OL Jayden Johnson joining Simmons on the team.

Also being selected, Cane Bay defensive back Kaleb Frost, Timberland defensive back Roman Wadford, Oceanside offensive lineman Jacob Ashley, Ashley Ridge defensive lineman Nick Downing, Demarco Gadsden and offensive lineman from Berkeley and Summerville defensive lineman Carnell Jones.

The Touchstone Energy Cooperative Bowl will be played December 11th in Myrtle Beach.

