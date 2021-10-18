SC reports 3-day total of below 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, -- deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The downward trend in new cases of COVID-19 continued in South Carolina over the weekend, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state reported a total of 3,277 new cases, a drop of nearly 26% from the previous Monday’s three-day total. DHEC only reports new data on weekdays, which means every Monday’s report includes three days’ worth of details. Since the agency reports numbers on a 48 hour delay, the data released on Monday covers the previous Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

DHEC the 3,277 new cases included 2,520 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 757 verified through rapid tests.

Day Confirmed Probable Total Thursday 977 296 1,273 Friday 835 247 1,082 Saturday 708 214 922 TOTAL 2,520 757 3,277

DHEC reported a total of 81 deaths, 54 of which were listed as confirmed; the remaining 27 were listed as probable.

Day Confirmed Probable Total Thursday 6 10 16 Friday 6 10 16 Saturday 42 7 49 TOTAL 54 27 81

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of nine deaths; six were confirmed and three were being investigated as probable.

Lowcountry County Confirmed Probable Total Deaths Beaufort 1 1 2 Berkeley 0 0 0 Charleston 2 0 2 Colleton 0 0 0 Dorchester 3 1 4 Georgetown 0 0 0 Williamsburg 0 1 1 TOTAL 6 3 9

