SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports 3-day total of below 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, -- deaths

Number of new cases, percent-positive rate on the decline
The downward trend in new cases of COVID-19 continued in South Carolina over the weekend,...
The downward trend in new cases of COVID-19 continued in South Carolina over the weekend, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The downward trend in new cases of COVID-19 continued in South Carolina over the weekend, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state reported a total of 3,277 new cases, a drop of nearly 26% from the previous Monday’s three-day total. DHEC only reports new data on weekdays, which means every Monday’s report includes three days’ worth of details. Since the agency reports numbers on a 48 hour delay, the data released on Monday covers the previous Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

DHEC the 3,277 new cases included 2,520 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 757 verified through rapid tests.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday9772961,273
Friday8352471,082
Saturday708214922
TOTAL2,5207573,277

DHEC reported a total of 81 deaths, 54 of which were listed as confirmed; the remaining 27 were listed as probable.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday61016
Friday61016
Saturday42749
TOTAL542781

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of nine deaths; six were confirmed and three were being investigated as probable.

Lowcountry CountyConfirmedProbableTotal Deaths
Beaufort112
Berkeley000
Charleston202
Colleton000
Dorchester314
Georgetown000
Williamsburg011
TOTAL639

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new...
Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center
Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing on two...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh on 2 charges
Prominent Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump speaks to reporters Tuesday afternoon on the death of...
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump: ‘We won’t be well-behaved victims’ after Jamal Sutherland’s death
Court records show Matthew James Junior pleaded guilty to assault and battery charges as well...
Man gets six years in prison in connection to Northwoods Mall shooting
Greenville County deputies say two people were wounded within hours of each other in separate...
SC deputies investigate pair of shootings

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DHEC says vaccines in 5-11 age group could start by Nov. 4
Robert Jamison III is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime,...
Deputies arrest man after confrontation ends in deadly shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: House committee votes to ask house to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
Dorchester District Two officials say a need for substitute teachers is something they’ve had...
DD2 seeing increase in substitutes, but still haven’t met goal
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DD2 seeing increase in substitutes, but still haven't met goal