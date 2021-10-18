State of the Port address set for Monday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The head of the South Carolina Ports Authority will deliver the annual State of the Port address Monday afternoon.

SCPA President and CEO Jim Newsome will speak at 12:30 p.m. in downtown Charleston.

The Ports Authority reported record volumes since March, spokesperson Kelsi Brewer said.

SC Ports moved 205,008 twenty-foot equivalent units at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in September, setting a record for the month. This is a 5% increase year-over-year.

Fiscal-year-to-date, SC Ports has handled 684,517 TEUs at its container terminals, up nearly 18% from the same time a year ago.

Newsome said last month that despite the global supply chain being under “tremendous stress” because of pandemic-related disruptions, shippers and retailers could rely on SC Ports’ “efficient operations, cargo capacity and berth availability to keep goods moving through the Southeast supply chain.”

Phase One of the Leatherman Terminal added 700,000 TEUs of capacity and an additional berth, he said.

The ports invested more than $2 billion in recent years to handle rising cargo volumes and retail imports.

