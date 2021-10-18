Warming up this week with plenty of sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will remain in control across the Southeast this week. A warming trend will begin tomorrow as high temperatures climb back toward the upper 70s. Low 80s are expected by Thursday into the weekend. Our only rain chance arrives on Friday thanks to a cold front, a few isolated showers are possible. Otherwise, dry weather returns for the weekend with temperatures near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Sunny. High 77, Low 52.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 79, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82, Low 65.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 82, Low 62.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80, Low 89.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81, Low 61.

