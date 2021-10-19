SC Lottery
Alex Murdaugh asks to leave jail after 5 days behind bars

Alex Murdaugh is scheduled to face a bond hearing Tuesday morning in Columbia on two felony charges.
Alex Murdaugh is scheduled to face a bond hearing Tuesday morning in Columbia on two felony charges.(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh plan to ask a judge to grant him bond on his latest criminal charges.

Murdaugh has spent five nights in jail after being arrested Thursday outside a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando on two felony charges of obtaining property by false pretenses.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Murdaugh stole $3.4 million in insurance payments that were meant for the sons of his housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died after a fall at the Murdaugh home in February 2016.

Murdaugh’s latest bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Columbia.

He is already out on bond on an insurance fraud charge after police say he tried to arrange his own death.

The June 7 shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, remain unresolved.

