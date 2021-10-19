Attorney says man unlawfully tased at Charleston County jail

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - New video has been released of a man being tased at the Charleston County Detention Center. William Weaver was arrested by North Charleston Police on May 28, 2021, for allegedly driving under the influence.

The video starts with Weaver sitting in a chair in the Breath Analyzer room. He asks several questions and requests a lawyer. After about 20 minutes, things begin to escalate in the room.

“They instigate and escalate this incident,” Weaver’s attorney Edward Phipps said of the officers in the room. “You’ll see Mr. Weaver succumb to what I call a mental crisis.”

Phipps says Weaver asked for help more than 60 times, and on several occasions, he asks the officers to shoot or kill him.

“He’s under a lot of distress and going through an extreme mental crisis,” Phipps said.

According to the incident report released by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Emergency Response Team Operator is called into the room. He asks Weaver to turn around and to go down to his knees, but Weaver “refused to comply” so the operator fired his taser.

Weaver falls to the ground and breaks his arm as a result. Weaver also suffered a concussion in the fall. He was transported to Trident Medical Center.

Weaver’s attorneys say the incident in the detention center should’ve been handled by mental health experts, but he is now left with potentially permanent injuries.

Phipps said Weaver now suffers from constant headaches and PTSD because of the fall, and he adds that this all could’ve been prevented had mental health experts been called into the room.

The incident happened days after Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano made a promise for change in the midst of the death of another man, Jamal Sutherland, who was tased in the same jail.

We have reached out to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department for a comment. The North Charleston Police Department declined a comment.

