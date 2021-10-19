SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Colleton County School Board to hear update on cyber incident

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County school leaders will receive legal advice following a recent cyber incident.

The school board’s agenda states the superintendent will give an update on the district’s handling of COVID-19 and virtual learning plans.

But it the board is also expected to go into executive session to hear legal advice about the cyber incident. School district spokesman Sean Gruber said the district’s information technology staff learned on Oct. 4 the district’s computer networks were not operating.

“The district IT staff immediately began investigation and recovery measures, and contacted a professional Incident Response and Recovery team to assist,” Gruber said.

He said the district facilities remained secure during the investigation, adding that no physical security measures in place at Colleton County schools were affected.

Student instruction continued during the network service outage and communication remained intact, he said.

The district will stream the meeting on its YouTube page.

It begins at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
It happened on Palmetto Commerce near Weber Boulevard where officers responded to someone being...
Driver injured following shooting in North Charleston
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
A Civil Rights attorney whose clients include George Floyd’s family is set to hold a news...
George Floyd attorney to hold presser demanding charges against deputies in Sutherland death
A still picture from body camera footage from a Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputy on...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office releases dash cam video of fatal deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh is scheduled to face a bond hearing Tuesday morning in Columbia on two felony...
Alex Murdaugh asks to leave jail after 5 days behind bars
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Attorney Alex Murdaugh to seek release from jail 5 days after arrest
A prominent Civil Rights attorney who represented the family of George Floyd is demanding...
Civil rights attorney to demand charges in Jamal Sutherland’s death
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Washington remembers Gen. Colin Powell