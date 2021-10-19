Colleton County School Board to hear update on cyber incident

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County school leaders will receive legal advice following a recent cyber incident.

The school board’s agenda states the superintendent will give an update on the district’s handling of COVID-19 and virtual learning plans.

But it the board is also expected to go into executive session to hear legal advice about the cyber incident. School district spokesman Sean Gruber said the district’s information technology staff learned on Oct. 4 the district’s computer networks were not operating.

“The district IT staff immediately began investigation and recovery measures, and contacted a professional Incident Response and Recovery team to assist,” Gruber said.

He said the district facilities remained secure during the investigation, adding that no physical security measures in place at Colleton County schools were affected.

Student instruction continued during the network service outage and communication remained intact, he said.

The district will stream the meeting on its YouTube page.

It begins at 6 p.m.

