SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester Dist. 4 to consider face mask requirement

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County School District Four board will hold its third reading on a face mask requirement.

The board’s agenda also calls for an update on a new middle school.

Acting Superintendent Dr. Andrea Sturkey, who is currently serving as the district’s human resources director, is also expected to speak. The district’s former superintendent, Kelvin Wymbs, resigned on Oct. 8.

Wymbs started his job as DD4 superintendent in January of 2019 and came from Florence School District One where he was serving as the district’s director of secondary instruction. He replaced Dr. Morris Ravenell who served the district as superintendent since 2014. Before his stint on DD4, Wymbs had been named in a complaint filed by West Florence High School’s former athletic director and head football coach.

The board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
It happened on Palmetto Commerce near Weber Boulevard where officers responded to someone being...
Driver injured following shooting in North Charleston
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
A Civil Rights attorney whose clients include George Floyd’s family is set to hold a news...
George Floyd attorney to hold presser demanding charges against deputies in Sutherland death
A still picture from body camera footage from a Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputy on...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office releases dash cam video of fatal deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Civil Rights attorney to demand charges against deputies in Jamal Sutherland's death
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC reports two-month COVID-19 cycle
A prominent Civil Rights attorney who represented the family of George Floyd is demanding...
Civil rights attorney to demand charges in Jamal Sutherland’s death
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Dist. 4 to consider face mask requirement