Dorchester Dist. 4 to consider face mask requirement

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County School District Four board will hold its third reading on a face mask requirement.

The board’s agenda also calls for an update on a new middle school.

Acting Superintendent Dr. Andrea Sturkey, who is currently serving as the district’s human resources director, is also expected to speak. The district’s former superintendent, Kelvin Wymbs, resigned on Oct. 8.

Wymbs started his job as DD4 superintendent in January of 2019 and came from Florence School District One where he was serving as the district’s director of secondary instruction. He replaced Dr. Morris Ravenell who served the district as superintendent since 2014. Before his stint on DD4, Wymbs had been named in a complaint filed by West Florence High School’s former athletic director and head football coach.

The board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.