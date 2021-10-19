SC Lottery
Goose Creek assistant, NCPD officer named head girls basketball coach at North Charleston

North Charleston police officer Denicsha Bennamon has been named the new head girls basketball coach at North Charleston High School(NCPD)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police officer Denicsha Bennamon was named the new head coach for the girls basketball team at North Charleston High School on Monday.

Bennamon, a North Charleston native, has been working the last few seasons as an assistant coach at her alma mater Goose Creek where she helped the Gators win 5-A state championships in 2019 and 2020.

“Blessed is an understatement.” Bennamon said in a statement through North Charleston Police. “Not only being able to Coach and lead a program in my hometown, but the feeling of excitement as I get to touch the lives of many as I lead, inspire, and motivate each and every young lady that comes through this program to become the best version of themselves and excel in life through the use of. It’s more than basketball, but every Coach and Player in this program will know and feel that We are Family, we are One, and we will not be a statistic.”

She replaces Haley Weed who stepped down after spending 5 seasons as the Cougars head coach leading the team to a 2-A state championship in 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Bennamon as the new head women’s coach.” North Charleston Athletic Director Raymond Knauer said in a statement to Live 5 News. “She played for and coached with the Lady Gators of Goose Creek, a staple in Lowcountry women’s basketball for years. She is driven, dedicated, community-oriented, and places a strong emphasis on the importance of being a successful student-athlete, stressing that student comes first for a reason. We are excited to support and welcome her in this journey and look forward to all she has to offer in her knowledge and leadership.”

“At North Charleston Police Department, we are a community-oriented agency and we are always looking to be a part of something positive in the community.” NCPD Chief Reggie Burress said in a statement. “Ptl. Bennamon’s selection as Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach for North Charleston High School is a prime example of what North Charleston continues to strive to do, which is to serve the public.  We, at North Charleston Police Department, are very proud and supportive of her being selected as head coach and her academic and athletic background has prepared her for such a time as this.”

Bennamon takes over a team that went 5-4 last year in a season cut short by COVID-19.

“I thank God for the outpouring love and support from my Family, Friends, my High School Coaches, Tim Baldwin and Calvin Davis, the entire North Charleston High School, and especially the North Charleston Police Department for allowing me to continue living out my dream as being a Police Officer and Basketball Coach in my city, the best of them all, the City of North Charleston.” Bennamon said.

