Organizers holding rally for Jamal Sutherland in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers are holding a rally for Jamal Sutherland in North Charleston Tuesday night. It’s expected to be held at 6 p.m. at the Alfred Williams Community Center in North Charleston.

Earlier today, prominent Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the family of George Floyd, demanded criminal charges in the death of Sutherland, who died while in custody in the Charleston County jail.

Crump spoke to reporters outside the office of Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to demand the two former Charleston County detention deputies who were present when Sutherland died be prosecuted.

Sutherland died on the morning of Jan. 5 after becoming unresponsive as detention deputies forcibly removed him from his cell so that he could attend a bond hearing on an assault charge. Crump referred to video of the incident, saying detention deputies used Taser guns on Sutherland 10 times.

Wilson announced in July that her office would not file charges against Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle. Wilson said Sutherland’s death was wrong and that it should not have happened. But she said she could not bring criminal charges against the former deputies because she would not be able to prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.