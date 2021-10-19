SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are working to put out the flames.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - A plane with 21 people onboard crashed Tuesday near an airport in Waller County, Texas.

Officials said everyone on the flight was safely removed from the plane, according to local reports. The Department of Public Safety said one person was taken to the hospital with back injuries, KTRK reported.

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. The Waller County Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter that the MD-80 aircraft was taking off from the airport and heading north.

Firefighters are working to put out the flames.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing on two...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh on 2 charges
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
It happened on Palmetto Commerce near Weber Boulevard where officers responded to someone being...
Driver injured following shooting in North Charleston
A still picture from body camera footage from a Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputy on...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office releases dash cam video of fatal deputy-involved shooting
Cops: N. Charleston man fires gun at gas station then headbutts medic in the face

Latest News

Prominent Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump speaks to reporters Tuesday afternoon on the death of...
WATCH LIVE: Civil rights attorney Ben Crump to demand charges in Jamal Sutherland’s death
The transit line police chief expressed his outrage that no passengers reported the rape.
Police: People appeared to record rape on Pa. transit line, didn't report it
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at a poultry plant, in...
USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’