SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth turns down ‘Oldie of the Year’ title

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. But don’t call her an oldie.

The 95-year-old queen has politely declined the honor of being named “Oldie of the Year” by a British magazine, saying she does not meet “the relevant criteria.”

The Oldie magazine on Tuesday published the queen’s response to its suggestion that she follow in the footsteps of former recipients, including former Prime Minister John Major, actor Olivia de Havilland and artist David Hockney.

“Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient,” said a letter from her assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker. He ended the letter “with Her Majesty’s warmest best wishes.”

The queen, who was widowed this year, still keeps a busy schedule of royal duties. On Tuesday she held audiences with diplomats and hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders.

The Oldie of the Year prize honors people of advanced age who have made a special contribution to public life. The queen’s husband Prince Philip, who died in April, received the accolade in 2011, when he was 90.

After the queen declined, this year’s Oldie of the Year award went to movie royalty instead: French-American actress and dancer Leslie Caron, 90.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing on two...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh on 2 charges
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
It happened on Palmetto Commerce near Weber Boulevard where officers responded to someone being...
Driver injured following shooting in North Charleston
A still picture from body camera footage from a Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputy on...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office releases dash cam video of fatal deputy-involved shooting
Cops: N. Charleston man fires gun at gas station then headbutts medic in the face

Latest News

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., takes questions from reporters about...
Income test for Medicare dental under debate; gets pushback
Ex-boyfriend extradited, charged with murder of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.
Ex-boyfriend extradited, charged with murder of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.
New video has been released of a man being tased at the Charleston County Detention Center....
Attorney says man unlawfully tased at Charleston County jail
Prominent Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump speaks to reporters Tuesday afternoon on the death of...
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump: ‘We won’t be well-behaved victims’ after Jamal Sutherland’s death
A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery....
Florida man uses ‘finger guns’ to steal Waffle House napkins, deputies say