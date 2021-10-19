SC Lottery
A return to the 80s on the way!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cool snap has bottomed out and warmer days are ahead! Following a cool start this morning, warmer temperatures begin to return to the area this afternoon. Under full sunshine today, highs will reach the upper 70s today and near 80 degrees on Wednesday. We’ll climb into the low 80s Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front. This front will bring the possibility of a few spotty showers on Friday before returning us to sunshine this weekend. This front will lack cool air behind it as highs are expected to be near 80 degrees this week.

TROPICS: Quiet.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 77.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 82.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

