SC deputies investigate pair of shootings

By WYFF
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WCSC) - Greenville County deputies say two people were wounded within hours of each other in separate shooting incidents.

Deputies say they found the victim of the first shooting, reported at around 10 p.m. Monday on Cypress Cove Court, in his vehicle.

Deputies said the man had been shot at least once and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hours later, at approximately 4 a.m., they responded to a reported shooting on McArthur Street where they found a man who had been shot at least once, deputies said.

Investigators said someone fired shots into a home from a vehicle. The victim is expected to survive.

Authorities did not release information on the gunmen in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

