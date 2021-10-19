Temperatures soar into the 80s this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cool snap has bottomed out and warmer days are ahead! Under full sunshine this afternoon, highs will reach the upper 70s. Warmer tomorrow with highs near 80 degrees. We’ll climb into the low 80s Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front. This front will bring the possibility of a few spotty showers Friday before returning us to sunshine this weekend. This front will lack cool air behind it as highs are expected to be near 80 degrees this weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High 77, Low 54.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80, Low 58.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 81, Low 64.

FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 82, Low 64.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81, Low 63.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80, Low 62.

