Clothing and apparel company establishing wholesale distribution center in Williamsburg Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A clothing and apparel company on Wednesday announced it is establishing operations in Williamsburg County.

Citadel Brands LLC announced they will be moving their wholesale distribution company to Kingstree. Officials say the move represents a $7.5 million investment in the area that will bring 116 jobs.

“Citadel Brands LLC is extremely excited to be moving our wholesale distribution company to Williamsburg County, located in the Lowcountry of South Carolina,” Citadel Brands LLC COO Greg Brown said. “Being a native of Kingstree brings me great joy in providing opportunity to longtime residents. The infrastructure in the area provides ease of transportation to our newly constructed warehouse and additional possibilities with the movement of our products across the United States. We are looking forward to working with the county on finding employees who are excited about being a part of a growing company with long-term goals firmly in place.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey III praised the investment in the state’s rural communities.

“South Carolina is constantly working to bring investments and jobs to all areas of our state, but it’s always exciting to see a company invest in one of South Carolina’s rural areas,” McMaster said. “We celebrate Citadel Brands LLC’s decision to locate in Williamsburg County and create more than 100 new jobs in the area.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $200,000 rural infrastructure grant to the county to assist with project related costs, officials said.

“South Carolina has made a name for itself as a place where companies – big and small – want to do business,” Lightsey said. “When a company like Citadel Brands LLC moves here and creates more than 100 jobs in a rural community, it shows the world that all of South Carolina is open for business. We look forward to watching the success of this great company here in our borders.”

The new facility is expected to be operational in June 2022. The company says the new operations will increase distribution capacity and promote future growth.

