Concerns over proposed boutique hotel in Mount Pleasant

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Mount Pleasant’s planning commission say they have some proposals of their own that might cause the developers of a potential boutique hotel to rethink their plans.

Meetings to review the proposed hotel were canceled earlier this year due to technical questions, but plans for this hotel were already approved by the Board of Architectural Review earlier this year.

At the meeting scheduled for Wednesday night, planning commission proposed to change the definition of ‘boutique hotel’ from less than 50 rooms to less than 25 rooms. The hotel’s current plans include 27 units, some of those having multiple rooms.

The planning commission is also looking at increasing parking requirements for the hotel, so that’s now two things the developers would have to look at changing. Now I spoke with some local business owners who say that something like this could help business in the area, but they still have some concerns.

“We’re always up, you know, for bringing more business in the area. But we totally understand the city thinking about ‘at what cost?’” said Event Organizer for Red’s Icehouse Skipper Kress. “To us, when you add a hotel, um an office building, things like that, you gotta kinda think about things that come along with it, which are traffic. For us, just the ability and ease of just being able to get in and out of Red’s.”

In July, Mayor Will Haynie said they were in the middle of finalizing a 10-year plan that eliminates putting hotels in this area completely.

We reached out to the hotel’s developer CKC Properties to see what the commission’s proposals and that 10-year plan could mean for them, but we did not get a response.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

