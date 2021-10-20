DD2 seeing increase in substitutes, but still haven’t met goal

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two officials say a need for substitute teachers is something they’ve had before the pandemic, but one that was heightened throughout the pandemic.

However, they are now seeing former substitutes return and new people applying.

Assistant Personnel Director for DD2 Scott Matthews says they have 45 people signed up for Wednesday’s substitute workshop. He says it’s the largest number of people signed up for a workshop that they’ve seen in a long time.

Dorchester District Two has been holding substitute workshops over the last few months. It is a one-day session you are required to attend before becoming a sub.

“We’re excited, we look like we’re in a positive trend in building our sub base back to where we needed and we look forward to continuing this trend,” Matthews said.

Matthews says right now they have over 500 active subs in their system, and they would like to get to 600 by January.

To become a substitute, you must have either a GED or a high school diploma and be 21 years old. College students between 18 and 20 can apply if they show proof of enrollment in 12 or more college credit hours. College students are permitted only to sub in elementary schools.

All potential substitutes must attend a workshop before starting. The workshops are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the workshops, Matthews says there are different presenters who talk about DD2 expectations and guidelines, public safety, and classroom management.

“When a teacher has to be out for whatever reason whether its COVID, whether it’s the pandemic or just being out sick, we want to make sure that we have a qualified, trained substitute to take their place so we can keep our education going and learning going,” Matthews said.

He adds that he’s seen a wide range of people applying over the last few weeks.

“Some are retired and are looking for a second career. We have parents who are interested in signing up to be a sub. We have community members who want to help, and they want to give back to the community and they know there’s a need” Matthews said. “We do have folks from all different backgrounds.”

Matthews says depending on when you get all your paperwork in, some folks can start working as soon as a few days after attending the workshop.

Matthews says the starting pay for substitutes without a South Carolina teaching license is $90 a day and it’s $120 a day for those with a teaching license.

Those new rates went into effect last month.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

