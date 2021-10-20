Deputies arrest man after confrontation ends in deadly shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg man is accused of fatally shooting another man with a rifle.

Robert Jamison III, 40, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies say.

During a court appearance Tuesday, Jamison was formally charged in the shooting of the 40-year-old victim, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Deputies arrested Jamison Saturday after he admitted to firing a rifle at the victim who was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

“I’ve said it countless times there is no justification for this,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This is just a senseless act with no concern for life.”

Jamison’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13, Walker said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.