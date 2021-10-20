Adult, 5 Children injured in crash involving school bus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle sent one adult and five children to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said the initial call came in at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 8:25 a.m., emergency vehicles had blocked three left lanes headed toward Bees Ferry Road. A tower camera showed a school bus sitting in the median of the roadway.

Drivers in the area should use caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

