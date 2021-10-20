SC Lottery
Adult, 5 Children injured in crash involving school bus

Three left lanes of Glenn McConnell Parkway headed toward Bees Ferry Road were blocked as of...
Three left lanes of Glenn McConnell Parkway headed toward Bees Ferry Road were blocked as of 8:15 a.m. Only the far left lane remained closed as of 8:25 a.m.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle sent one adult and five children to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said the initial call came in at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 8:25 a.m., emergency vehicles had blocked three left lanes headed toward Bees Ferry Road. A tower camera showed a school bus sitting in the median of the roadway.

Drivers in the area should use caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

