First Baptist alum Dukes leaving Clemson, enters Transfer Portal

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson running back Michel Dukes is leaving the Tigers and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal a team spokesperson has confirmed.

Dukes, who was a star at First Baptist, has had trouble finding the field since arriving in the upstate. He’s had just 42 carries over the course of his 2+ seasons with the Tigers.

He’s played in 1 game this season rushing for 7 yards on 2 carries. Last year he 55 yards rushing on 8 carries.

His best season came his freshman year in 2019 when he rushed for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Tigers won a National Championship.

Dukes became a 3-star recruit while playing for the Hurricanes helping to lead First Baptist to 3 SCISA state title games and 2 championships.

Back when he was being recruited, he also had offers from Syracuse and East Carolina.

