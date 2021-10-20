SC Lottery
Investigators release sketch in Beaufort County abduction, robbery

A forensic artist from the State Law Enforcement Division met with the female victim and prepared a composite sketch following an abduction and armed robbery.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUN CITY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the man they are searching for.

The search stems from an abduction and armed robbery in Sun City Tuesday morning, deputies said.

A forensic artist from the State Law Enforcement Division met with the female victim and prepared a composite sketch. Deputies say the man is between 50 and 60 years old and was wearing dark clothing, a blue hospital-style face mask and a black knit cap.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to call Sgt. Adam Paul at 843-255-3317 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

