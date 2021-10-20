SC Lottery
Loaded gun found in Lexington One student’s book bag, officials say

By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Carolina Springs Middle School student is accused of having a loaded gun in their book bag, officials say.

“A male student at Carolina Springs Middle School had a loaded pistol in his book bag,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Administrators received a tip the student might have a gun and they found it in the backpack after confronting him in the cafeteria.”

The student was immediately detained by law enforcement and is facing criminal charges. He has been released to the custody of his parents and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

“We’ve charged the student with carrying a weapon on school property. He was released to the custody of his mother and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date. His name will not be released because he’s under the age of 18,” Sheriff Koon said. “This is a case of the system working. Someone spoke up and told administrators what they were hearing. Because they did the right thing, we worked together to make sure teachers, staff and students remained safe and learning continued in a secure environment.”

The student has been suspended from school and will be recommended for expulsion, according to the district.

There’s no indication that the student was planning to use the weapon to harm anyone at the school.

“We are proud of the students who came forward to report these serious concerns to administrators,” said Lexington One PIO Kathryn McPhail. “We must work together to keep our school safe. We encourage our students to always tell a staff member if they hear about or witness any threat to our safety.”

For students uncomfortable coming to an administrator or teacher, Lexington District One has a Tip Line (803-821-1232) where they can anonymously report concerns.

The Midlands Crimestoppers program also takes anonymous reports. That telephone number is 1-888-274-6372.

