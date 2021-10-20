Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 6)

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Started in a 34-24 win over Denver

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 5 catches for 79 yards and 1 TD in a 37-14 win over Cleveland. The Summerville alum has 21 catches for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 4 tackles, 2 TFL’s and 1 sack in a 24-14 loss to Green Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 19 tackles, 5 TFL’s and 5.5 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Did not have a tackle in a 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 6 tackles and 2 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh

Zack Bailey, OL, Minnesota Vikings - Practice squad

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Bye Week. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 35-29 win over New England