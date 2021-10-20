SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 6)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green runs after a reception past Jacksonville Jaguars...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green runs after a reception past Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Damien Wilson, left, defensive back Andrew Wingard (42) and cornerback Chris Claybrooks (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Started in a 34-24 win over Denver

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 5 catches for 79 yards and 1 TD in a 37-14 win over Cleveland. The Summerville alum has 21 catches for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 4 tackles, 2 TFL’s and 1 sack in a 24-14 loss to Green Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 19 tackles, 5 TFL’s and 5.5 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Did not have a tackle in a 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 6 tackles and 2 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh

Zack Bailey, OL, Minnesota Vikings - Practice squad

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Bye Week. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 35-29 win over New England

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing on two...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh on 2 charges
Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new...
Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center
It happened on Palmetto Commerce near Weber Boulevard where officers responded to someone being...
Driver injured following shooting in North Charleston
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
A still picture from body camera footage from a Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputy on...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office releases dash cam video of fatal deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) carries the ball against Georgia during the first half...
South Carolina’s Luke Doty needs surgery, out for the season
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger reacts after hitting a three-run home run...
Bellinger, Betts rally Dodgers, cut Braves’ NLCS lead to 2-1
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is seen during the Duke game on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 in...
South Carolina, UConn, Stanford women top preseason Top 25
Coastal Carolina defenders C.J. Brewer (52) and Jeffrey Gunter (94) celebrate after sacking...
No. 14 Coastal Carolina eager to shine in national spotlight