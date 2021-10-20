SC Lottery
Nonstop flights from Minneapolis to Charleston coming next year

Sun County Airlines has announced that non-stop flights from Minneapolis to Charleston is coming next year.(Sun County Airlines)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sun County Airlines has announced that non-stop flights from Minneapolis to Charleston are coming next year.

Charleston International Airport officials say the flights to the Charleston International Airport from the Minneapolis-St. International Airport will begin on April 7, 2022. Introductory fares are as low as $89 one-way, according to Charleston airport officials.

According to the airport, Tuesday’s announcement is part of a larger expansion by the airline, as it announced 11 nonstop routes and welcomed seven new airports to its growing network.

“In addition, the airline extended its booking calendar so travelers can plan and book flights now through early September 2022,” Charleston International Airport officials said.

The new CHS flight will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

“With more folks eager to resume leisure travel, we’re excited to be able to offer them another option to get away this spring and summer to enjoy the historic and charming city of Charleston, S.C.,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “We know there is pent-up demand for convenient, affordable travel, and we’re here to help folks enjoy the vacations they’ve been dreaming about.”

Sun Country will be the only carrier serving Charleston with nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

“The Twin Cities is a diverse and vibrant metropolitan area that offers great shopping, professional athletic teams in every major sport and dining that will please any taste. We hope Lowcountry residents take advantage of the chance to visit the Midwest, and we look forward to welcoming guests from Minnesota to Charleston,” said J. Elliott Summey, executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. “Giving our passengers options when it comes to their air travel is a top priority for us.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

